Calvin Gene Toller, 66, of Boston, Mass., passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

