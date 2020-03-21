Homer "Ray" Tolbert Sr., 78, of Arrington, passed away peacefully at his home and entered into his heavenly home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Born on May 25, 1941, he was a son of the late Emmitt Edward and Maize Goin Tolbert. Ray was a member of Clifford Baptist Church and was an active member of Laborers Local 980 for over 53 years. His pipeline work took him many places, making many friends along the way. Ray's past time was traveling the backroads, hunting for antiques (junk) for more than 47 years. He was an original "American Picker". His special friend "Boots" McKenzie was his trusty side kick. He is survived by his loving wife of over 56 years, Georgia L. Tolbert; his four sons and his ten grandchildren, Ray Tolbert Jr. (Angie) and their children, Taylor and Mary, Keith Tolbert (Angie) and their children, Zack, Sarah, Rebekah and Jesse, Scott Tolbert (Beth) and their children, Bryce and Lucy, and Jason Tolbert (Gloria) and their children, Cody and Jake (Rachel); four great-grandchildren, Fynleigh, Grant, Demi and Brinlee; his siblings, Anna Belle, Barbara, Georgia, Loretta (Sugarfoot), and Emmitt Jr.; and sisters-in-law, Gracie Bond and Mildred Schlosser (Al). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Dan, Bill, Pee Wee, Alice, Ruth, Betty, Jack, Bob, Tom, and Gracie. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bridgett and fellow staff with Seven Hills Hospice in Lynchburg for their excellent, tender, and compassionate care. Finally, a special farewell to his paw friend, "Moose Ray". A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the outdoor pavilion at Woodland Baptist Church by Pastor Dave Peters, the Rev. Dr. Michael Fitzgerald and Pastor Allen Schlosser. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the pavilion. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home is serving the family, 434-277-5194.
