Captain Robert Red Tolbert Sr., 93, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Lynchburg, Va., after a brief battle with cancer. Red was born in Columbia, S.C., and graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1949. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and he served with distinction as a Naval officer for 34 years. He is survived by his spouse Brenda A. Cobham; son, Robert R. Tolbert Jr., and wife Patricia; daughters, Linda Tolbert, Jane Tolbert, and Carol T. Hardin; five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and sister, Red was predeceased by his first wife of 58 years Lorraine "Lou" Hall Tolbert. The memory of Red's love and service will be greatly cherished and honored by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in 2021. To send condolences and view the full obituary please visit tharpfunderalhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

