Hiromi Toguchi-Freeman, 54, of Washington, D.C., passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, after a sudden, severe illness. Born in Saitama, Japan, she was the daughter of Noboru and Toshiko Toguchi. Hiromi studied art at university in Tokyo, Japan and later graduated with an MBA from NIMBAS/Tias at the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands. She worked in international finance in Amsterdam and Brussels before becoming a journalist and communications consultant. Her charitable work included developing safe drinking water infrastructure for people along the Mekong River. She is survived by her mother; her sister, Masami; her husband, Joseph "Jeff"; her brother-in law, Willard "Bill"; her parents-in-law, Joseph and Marjorie Freeman of Lynchburg; and other loving family members and friends. Hiromi and Jeff were happily married for 15 years. She was an active, vivacious individual whose concern for others knew no bounds. Hiromi loved hiking, cycling, and being in nature, whether in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Japanese Alps, or along the North Sea. Developing new recipes and enjoying national cuisines were hobbies which she enjoyed wherever she lived. Her smile, positive thinking, and unfailing advice touched many lives. She left this world too soon, but surrounded by love, support, and prayers. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Ekoji Buddhist Temple, 6500 Lakehaven Lane, Fairfax Station, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Ekoji Temple through their website at www.ekoji.org. (Please note that the donation is on behalf of Hiromi Toguchi-Freeman.)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.