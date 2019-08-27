Annie Spinner Tinsley, 77, of Lynchburg, died on August 25, 2019. She was born on June 3, 1942. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home Chapel, in Lynchburg, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family sincerely thanks the staff of Centra PACE-Lynchburg, Saber Healthcare-FH & R, New Century Hospice, Valerie Rose and Yolanda Jackson for their attention, care, compassion, helping hands and support. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
