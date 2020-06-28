December 26, 1937 - June 26, 2020 Peggy McMasters Tinnell, 82, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was the wife of John William "Buddy" Tinnell Jr. for 57 years. Born in Lynchburg on December 26, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Elwood McMasters and Elizabeth Crist Redmond and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Tinnell Moyer. She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church and attended St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Scott Tinnell, John W. Tinnell III, Kelly T. Hill, Terri T. Banks; four grandchildren, Kendall Tinnell "Kristy", Mackenzie Moyer "Andrew Ewing", William Charles Tinnell, Madison Tinnell; great grandson, Leyton Tinnell; a sister, Shirley Smoot; sister in law, Eleanor Kidd; son in law, Robbie L. Moyer "Anita Gill"; number of nieces, nephews and Rhonda and Courtney Tinnell. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park by the Rev. Rick Ewing. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider St. Andrew Presbyterian Church or St. Jude Children's Hospital. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
