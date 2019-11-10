Funeral services for Ms. Maggie Ferguson Thurman, 78, of Appomattox, will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Springfield Baptist Church, Appomattox. THERE WILL BE NO FUNERAL HOME VIEWING. Public viewing will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. The family is being professionally served by the Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home, Appomattox.

Tags

Load entries