Marshall Lee Thornton, 81, of 620 Prospect Road, Hurt, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Lee R. Thornton. He was born March 11, 1938 in Lynchburg, a son of the late George Marshall Thornton and Frances Wright Thornton. He was a member of Hurt United Methodist Church and a retired employee of General Electric-Ericcson. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one granddaughter, Beth Shelton and spouse, David; five great-grandchildren, Skylar, Tygir, Davik, Kairi, and Thadius; and special friend, Richard Gallier. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tara Lee Dunnam; and a sister, Joann Brooks. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by the Rev. James Brown. The family will receive friends following the service and other times at the residence. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Hurt United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
To send flowers to the family of Marshall Thornton, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 14
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Finch and Finch, Altavista
809 Main St.
Altavista, VA 24517
809 Main St.
Altavista, VA 24517
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
3:00PM-4:00PM
3:00PM-4:00PM
Finch and Finch, Altavista
809 Main St.
Altavista, VA 24517
809 Main St.
Altavista, VA 24517
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.