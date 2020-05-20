Sherman A. Thornhill Sr., 82, departed this life on Monday, May11, 2020. No graveside service will be held, however a celebration of his life will be held at Tree of Life at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences and to view the entire obituary, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

