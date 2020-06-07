September 10, 1947 - June 4, 2020 Marie "Ree" Andrews Thornhill slipped into eternal rest on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on September 10, 1947, to the late William and Julia Alberta Austin Andrews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Kimberly Andrews Coles. The baby of the family, Ree has also joined her siblings, William H. Andrews Jr., Marion A. Thompson, Mary Belle Andrews Hicks Watts and Roberta A. Watts; a special sister/niece, Rosa A. Calloway and nephews, James E. Andrews Jr. and Donald F. Andrews who have all answered the Master's Call. Ree was a lifelong member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church and a 1966 graduate of Campbell County High School. She was employed with General Electric and later retired from Andrew Corporation in 2005. She leaves to cherish her precious memories, a devoted daughter, Chonda L. Thornhill; the joys of her life, granddaughters, Jalyn Marie and Sasha Kimberly; her sister, Kathleen Andrews; her brother, James E. Andrews Sr. (Theodora) and her brother-in-law, Leon M. Watts Sr. Ree was the comical and favorite aunt to her nieces and nephews who all have special memories and they include, Darryl E. Andrews, Donna Amos (John), Kenneth Wayne Hicks (Cindy), Tammy Smith (Stan), Leon M. Watts Jr. (Donna), Brian B. Watts, Stephanie A. Early (Vincent), Marvin A. Calloway Jr. (Laura), Kim F. Hicks, Vasal Wayne Hicks, LaTasha Hicks; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery on Blue Ridge Lane, Evington. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery. If you are attending the service please be sure to wear your mask. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing.
