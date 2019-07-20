Ellis Nathaniel Thornhill, known affectionately as "Bird," was born on October 1, 1952 in Lynchburg, Virginia. On Thursday, July 11, 2019, God called his angel home. Ellis accepted Jesus as his personal savior at a young age and joined Bethany Baptist Church where he remained a lifelong member. Ellis graduated from Rustburg High School in 1970. He studied Electronics Servicing at Central Virginia Community College and joined the U. S. Army in 1972. He completed three tours in Europe, completed and implemented specialized training and ended his military career teaching at Aberdeen Proving Ground. He retired from active duty in 1992 after 20 years of service. After retirement, Ellis enjoyed working security for Hughes Aircraft and The Wackenhut Corporation. Ellis was preceded in death by his father, Norman Thornhill and mother, Ruby Brown Thornhill. Ellis leaves to cherish his memory his brother, Buford Thornhill Sr. of Lynchburg, Va.; sister, Mildred Savannah (Ronald) of Marshall, Texas; son, Milton Thornhill (Neera) of Ashburn, Va.; daughter, Cheryl Thornhill of District Heights, Md.; five grandchildren, Jasmine Cummings of Atlanta, Georgia, Toren Triepke (Justin) of Roanoke Rapids, N.C., Jayden Thornhill, Arnav Thornhill and Sajol Thornhill all of Ashburn, Va.; one great-grandson, Benjamin Triepke of Roanoke Rapids, N.C.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and lifelong friends. A funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. on Monday July 22, 2019, at Bethany Baptist Church. The family is receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing.
