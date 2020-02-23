A memorial service for Mary Norvell Millner Thomson will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church with a reception immediately following the service at the church. Private inurnment will be held at The Old City Cemetery. A graveside interment will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Yeocomico Church Cemetery in Warsaw, Va.

