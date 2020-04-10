Walter "Joe" Joseph Thompson, 66, of Madison Heights, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his residence. Born on December 27, 1953, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Nelson R. and Maxie T. Thompson and was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Thompson; three brothers, Russell Thompson, Charles Thompson, and John Thompson and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Krantz. He was retired from Craddock & Terry Shoe Corp. and was a member of Central Baptist Church. Joe is survived by three brothers, Malcolm Thompson and wife, Jeannie, Michael Thompson, and Percy Thompson and wife, Ruth; two sisters, Mable Krantz, who was also his caregiver and Mildred Godsey; a special niece and caregiver, Michelle Harris and husband, Steve; a special great nephew, Keith Allen Harris; two special great nieces, Hannah Michelle Harris and Kendra Leigh Harris; and other special family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.

