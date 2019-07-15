William Joseph Thompson Sr., 47, of 165 Tracie Drive, Altavista, died on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Sonja Marie Thompson. He was born on September 8, 1971, in Newton, N.J., a son of Marjorie Alexander Thompson of Las Vegas, Nev., and the late Albert Thomas Thompson. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by one son, Billy Thompson and his wife, Angelee, of Concord; one daughter, Cortney Thompson and her boyfriend, Brandon Emerson, of Rustburg; two stepsons, Robert Thompson and his girlfriend, Whitney Creammer, of Winfall and Kermit Thompson and his girlfriend, Alyssa Gallo of Madison Heights; two brothers, Al and Joe Thompson, both of Las Vegas, Nev.; and twelve grandchildren, Laycee, Zac, Jacob, R.J., Nevaeh, Bradley, Kaylee, Lawson, Audrey, Amelia, Kermit III and Lillian. He was preceded in death by a stepson, John Thomas Henry "J.T." Thompson. In lieu of flowers, please consider helping the family with funeral expenses by visiting www.tmcfunding.com and searching "William Thompson". Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
