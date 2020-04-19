Phyllis Anne Thompson, 77, of New York, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in New York City. Born in Appomattox, Va., on March 27, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Mary Phyllis Godsey and Paul Bonner Thompson Sr. She is survived by her sisters, Pamela K. Thompson of New York, and Paula T. Moore of Gladstone, Va.; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins; and her very good friend Linda S. Fisher of Forest, Va. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul B. Thompson Jr. and Eugene L. "Buck" Thompson Sr. A 1961 graduate of Appomattox High School, as it was then known, she went on to work at Imperial Reading in Lynchburg and then later transferred to their office in New York City where she lived for a few years. Moving back to Appomattox again, she continued to work for Imperial Reading. In 1970, she moved back to New York City to work as a secretary at Bankers Trust on Park Avenue. The bank changed names twice, eventually becoming Deutsche Bank. By then she was working on Liberty Street and was there on September 11, 2001, when the Twin Towers collapsed. The South Tower fell on the Deutsche Bank building. She was out of work for several weeks until a new location could be found. The employees were bussed to Piscataway, N.J. to work. Later they moved to Wall Street where she continued to work until she retired in 2009. She was a former member of the Appomattox Courthouse Presbyterian Church and was a Sunday School teacher there. In New York, she became a member of the Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church. Phyllis loved to bake Christmas cookies every year for her co-workers. It would take her days to make anywhere from seven to nine different cookies. She loved David Muir who does the ABC World News on weeknights. If she was talking on the phone to someone and it was nearing 6:30 p.m., she'd tell them she had to hang up because David was coming on. It became a family joke. A graveside service will be held at Liberty Cemetery in Appomattox, Va., at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Phyllis' name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org). An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
In memory
