Nancy Woods Thompson, 95, of Lynchburg, died on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was the wife of the late George Arnold Thompson. Nancy was born on May 27, 1924, in Agricola, Amherst County. She was a daughter of the late Thomas Dabney Woods and Flora Williams Woods. She was retired as a secretary and was a parishioner of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. She is survived by a daughter, Bettie Thompson Farmer and her husband, James Alsop Farmer, of Charlottesville; a son, George A. Thompson Jr. and his wife, Debbie Brunner, of Seattle, Wash.; and two grandchildren, Dabney Elizabeth Farmer and Lee Farmer, both of Charlottesville. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Julia Padgett, Mary Layton, and Margaret Hynes. Nancy will be remembered as a gracious steel magnolia. She fought her battles quietly with charm and humor. A woman of many talents but never one to clamor for recognition, she enjoyed gardening, volunteering for St. Paul's alter guild, working on crafts, bargain hunting, and constantly doing random acts of kindness. She made amazing pimento cheese, cheese straws and egg nog. The world was a more compassionate and tastier place with her in it. Nancy's service will begin at 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, in St Paul's columbarium with memorial service immediately following in the church. The Rev. Todd M Vie will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 605 Clay St. Lynchburg, VA 24504. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
