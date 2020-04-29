Michael Edward Thompson, 49, of Luray, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born on July 31, 1970, in Lynchburg, and was a son of the late Bobby Winston Thompson Sr. and Helen Martin Thompson. Michael is survived by a brother, Bobby Winston Thompson Jr. of Lynchburg; his fiancée, Michelle Dawn Rickard of Luray; and her parents, Ricky and Kay Rickard of Stanley; two stepdaughters, Brooke Burton and Morgan Burton, both of Luray; a nephew, Winston Thompson of Lynchburg; and two nieces, Michelle Thompson and Vivian Thompson, both of Lynchburg. Services are planned for a later date.

