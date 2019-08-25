George "Erle" Thompson Jr. After a long, but courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease, George "Erle" Thompson Jr., 72, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 21, 2019, with his family and close friends by his bedside. He was the husband of his high school sweetheart, Carol Lee (Wennerstrom) Thompson for 52 years. He was predeceased by his parents, George Erle and Peggy Noel Thompson and his brother, Henry Noel Thompson. In addition to his wife, he is survived by their daughter, Dawn T. Williamson and her husband, H.L.; one grandson, Travis Driskill (Kayla Brown); three great-grandsons, Hunter Driskill, Landyn Brown, and Carter Driskill; one sister, Beth Adams (Jimmy); mother-in-law, Carolyn Wennerstrom; two sisters-in-law, Gail Gearheart and Brenda Brayshaw, and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. After studying at Ferrum University, Erle joined the U.S. Naval Air Division during the Vietnam War, where he served his country for 8 years. After serving his country, he entered the Hardwood Forestry Industry, where he devoted nearly 40 years of his life. Erle loved life. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He worked hard and was a faithful provider for his family. He played as hard as he worked. He loved the outdoors, enjoyed hiking, camping, boating, trips to Ocean Isle Beach, but most of all, his front porch! His green thumb produced a carpet of green grass. Because he grew up in a Christian home, Erle followed by example and became involved as a Youth Leader while raising their daughter. As a member of Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church, for over 20 years, where he worshipped and grew in his walk with Jesus, there will be a celebration of his life service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019. The family will receive friends and family an hour before the service and at other times at their home at 915 Rothowood Rd. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to REPC, 2424 Rivermont Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24503 or the Parkinson's Disease Foundation.
