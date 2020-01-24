Gloria Campbell Thompson, age 84, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at UVA-Culpeper Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born October 11, 1935 in Woodson, Virginia to William and Kate (Wood) Campbell. She graduated from Temperance School. On November 16, 1954, she married Leon Thompson and together they started and operated Leon's Auto Parts. Leon and Gloria also owned and operated Turkey Mountain Farm in Amherst, Virginia where they held many family gatherings. She was a longtime member of Bethel Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for 30 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leon; her son-in-law, Ken Reiners; and seven brothers and sisters. She is survived by her four children, Leon (Hallie) Thompson Jr., Leon, Va., Karen Thompson, Charlottesville, Va., Sadie Reiners, Hastings, Minn., Tim Thompson, Leon, Va.; and three grandchildren, Katie Thompson, Fredericksburg, Va., Lee (Kate) Reiners, Durham, N.C., and Taylor Reiners, Minneapolis, Minn. She is also survived by four brothers and sisters, Caudel Campbell, Fay (Frank) Jarvis, Peyton (Lorine) Campbell, Nancy Wheeler and close family friend, Lee Bitzer. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church, 6262 Hoover Road, Reva, Virginia 22735. Visitation will be at the church two hours prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Bethel Baptist Church, General Delivery, Reva, VA 22735. The family wishes to express its appreciation to the staff of UVA-Culpeper Hospital for the care provided to Gloria during her final days. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Thompson family through clore-english.com. The Thompson family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
Thompson, Gloria Campbell
To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.