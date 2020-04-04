On Monday, March 27, 2020, Evelyn D. Thompson, 88, passed away in her home. There will be a small gathering limited to family and close friends. The family asks that friends, especially the elderly, please limit person-to-person contact and call the home if you would like to visit to pay your respects.

To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries