Deborah "Debbie" Campbell Thompson, 64, of Amherst, wife of Gerald "Jerry" Thompson, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was born on September 16, 1955, in Lynchburg, daughter of the late James H. and Alice B. Campbell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Burnette and Barbara Carol Rhudy. Debbie was retired from the Amherst School system and loved to cook and collect recipes. In addition to her husband, Jerry, she is survived by a daughter, Angel Dawn Thompson; and two brothers, Jimmy Campbell and Norman Campbell and wife, Mary Jane. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Terry Wornstaff officiating. The family will receive friends following the service until 1:00. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to El Bethel Community Association, 864 E Perch Road, Monroe, VA 24574 or the Pedlar Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 637, Amherst, VA 24521. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.
Thompson, Deborah "Debbie" Campbell
To send flowers to the family of Deborah Thompson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 23
Celebration of Life
Monday, December 23, 2019
11:00AM
11:00AM
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA 24572
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA 24572
Guaranteed delivery before Deborah's Celebration of Life begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.