Mrs. Bertha E. Thompson, age 93, of Brookneal, died on Monday, October 28, 2019 in Brookneal. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Joseph Evans and the late Mrs. Elnora Anderson Evans. She is survived by her daughter, Eleanor Orpil Davis; two sons, Chauncey Reginald Davis of Ariz. and Darryl Anthony Thompson of N.Y.; four grandchildren, Dinean E. Davis and Ian C. Davis of N.Y., Briana A. Davis of Ariz., and Jazman M. Thompson, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Jaylen D. Davis, N.Y., Darien D. Robinson, Ariz.; two daughters-in-law, Denise M. Davis, Ariz. and Dorothy Thompson-Mchellen, Texas; three sisters-in-law, Mary Evans, Macie Evans, and Lorna Hassell, all of Va.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, including her closest friends, Josephine Gaines and Mozelle Vample. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home Chapel in Brookneal with interment in Ridgeway Presbyterian Cemetery in Brookneal. Public viewing will begin on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 12 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
