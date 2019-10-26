Mr. Mellor Langley Thomas, age 59, of Gladys, died on October 17, 2019, in Richmond. He was the son of the late Mr. Charles Buckner Thomas and the late Mrs. Josephine Langley Thomas. He is survived by two children, Mellor Langley Thomas Jr. and Ashby Coleman Thomas; three sisters, Jolianne Thomas Horn (Ronald) of Naruna, Susan Thomas of Wash., and Doe-Lynn Thomas of Calif.; two brothers, Charles Buckner Thomas II of Wash., and Zachary Cullen Alford (Beatrice) of N.Y.; nephews, Sean Thomas Stewart (Shyla) of Md., Alex Wilkins of Atlanta, Ga., Delsin Thomas (Kelsey) of N.Y., Kim Tarnay Thomas (Kerryn) and Sean Thomas (Donna) of Australia; nieces, Natacha Thomas Stewart of Colo., Andrea Melody Wilkins of Boston, Mass., Jes Szemjonov of N.Y., and Tracy Thomas of Wash.; a cousin, Carryl Elford of Ohio; and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019, 2 p.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
