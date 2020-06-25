On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, our Lord called home His faithful servant, Mary Alice Jennings Thomas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Marvin Adams Thomas. Born June 12, 1937, in Red House, she was the daughter of the late James Grey Jennings Sr. and Cecil Pearl Turner Jennings. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Nuckols. She was a member of West Lynchburg Baptist Church where she had served as a Sunday school teacher for more than twenty years. She was also active with the Children's Bible School and the Women's Circle at both West Lynchburg and Chestnut Hill Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by three children, Dianne Hogan and her husband, Gary, of Evington, Sherry Sharrow and her husband, Joe, of Fredericksburg, and Bud Thomas and his wife, Donna, of Solon, Ohio; Three brothers, James G. Jennings Jr. and wife, Valerie, Percy Jennings and wife, Frances and Johnny W. Jennings and wife, Judy all of Madison Heights; one sister, Carolyn "Cookie" Straebel and Husband, Jim of Madison Heights; six grandchildren, Brayden, and Grace Hogan, John Hefley, Adam Sharrow, and Christopher and Daniel Thomas; brothers-in-law, Fred Thomas and wife, Shirley, Herman Thomas and wife, Susie and Clayton Thomas and her sister-in-law, Myrtle Duck and husband, Ken; and other extended family and friends. A service celebrating her life will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Robert Putt officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. The family would like to thank the entire staff of Runk & Pratt, Pearls of Life for their love and devotion to our mother while she was in their care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Meals on Wheels, www.mealsonwheelslynchburg.org, Greenview Church of God, www.greenview.church or the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
