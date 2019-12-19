Arvon "A.D." Dillard Thomas Jr., of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Westminster Canterbury. He was born on August 20, 1929, the son of the late Elizabeth Beasley Thomas and Arvon Dillard Thomas, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Ethel Lorene Thomas; and his sister, Betty Frances Thomas North. He is survived by two nieces, Betty Lou Proffitt (Wayne) and Laura North Tahan (Albert); and a number of great nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Lynchburg, A.D. graduated from E.C. Glass High School in 1946 and spent the next seven years alternating between serving in the United States Marine Corps and pursuing a college education. He served in the Marine Corps from 1946 to 1948 and the Corps recalled him in 1950 at the onset of the Korean War. He returned to Lynchburg College and completed his studies in 1953 and then obtained a Master's Degree in accounting from Rutgers University in 1962. In 1953, he married Lorene Campbell and worked as a CPA for 29 years until his retirement in 1991. They spent many happy years at their condo at Emerald Isle and A.D. was quick to share his belief in the importance of always allowing time in his busy schedule to relax and take vacations- travelling to Portugal, Spain, Bermuda, and Mexico. He was an avid golfer- a member of Oakwood Country Club and London Downs. A.D. was a true Southern gentleman- never failing to reply "yes ma'am" or "no ma'am" to anyone old or young. A celebration of A.D.'s life will be held at Peakland United Methodist Church on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 12 noon with the Rev. Dr. John N. Vest and Chaplain Kristie Miles officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors Foundation. Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
