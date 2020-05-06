Hazel Woody Thomas, 83, of Plant Drive, Appomattox, died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late William C. "Red" Thomas. Born in Appomattox County, Va., on August 5, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Glendola Catron and James Edward Woody Sr. She was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church and attended Liberty Baptist Church. Hazel was a former Sunday school teacher and had been involved in many church committees over her lifetime. She was a retired supervisor for the Appomattox Garment Company and an avid UVA sports fan. Hazel was a dedicated mother and wife and wanted the best for her children. She encouraged her daughters to work hard and value honesty. She is survived by her two daughters, Beverly Thomas and Janet T. Drinkard and husband, Benny; granddaughter, Megan Lynn Drinkard; brothers, James E. Woody Jr. and wife, Phyllis and Roy E. Woody and wife, Iris; step-brother, Sammy Carter and wife, Gloria; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, William "Bill" Woody and two sisters, Hilda Massey and Mary W. Smith. A private family graveside will be held at Liberty Cemetery by the Rev. Dr. Rusty Small and the Rev. Russell Cheatham. A memorial service to honor Hazel's life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Debbie Dudley for her loving care of Hazel. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060 or the American Cancer Society, c/o Sharon Mobley, PO Box 1084, Appomattox, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
