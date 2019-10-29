Damon Laurence Thomas, age 68, passed away in peace on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital after battling a short illness. He was born on September 1, 1951, in New York, New York, to the late Wallace Damon Thomas and Dorothy Elaine Thomas. Damon is survived by his wife, Savannah and only son, Laurence Thomas. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Community Funeral Home Chapel, 909 5th Street, Lynchburg, Virginia. Community Funeral Home directing

