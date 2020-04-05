Phyllis Allen Thacker, age 74, of Amherst, wife of Ronald E. Thacker, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was born on March 7, 1946, in Lynchburg, daughter of the late George M. Allen and Louise B. Allen. Phyllis was a member of Poplar United Methodist Church. She loved raising flowers and traveling, especially to the western United States. In addition to her husband, Ronald, she is survived by two sons, Scott Thacker and his wife, Sara and Shawn Thacker and his wife, Shawna; one brother, George M. Allen and his wife, Sandra; and one grandson, Lane Thacker. A memorial service will be held at Whitten Monelison Chapel at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Poplar United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 713, Amherst, VA 24521. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.
