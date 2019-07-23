Melvin Egbert Thacker, 89, of Afton, Va., formally of Lucketts, Va., owner and operator of Thacker Excavating died on July 18, 2019, at INOVA Loudoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Leesburg, Va. He was born on August 10, 1929, in Lovingston, Va., the son of the late William Paulie Thacker and Lillian Grace (Massie) Thacker. Melvin spent his youth in Lovingston, and later moved to Lucketts, Va., before returning to Nelson County and residing in Afton, Va. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary E. Nottingham Thacker; daughter, Pollyann Lea Thacker Darling; his sisters, Margaret Beale, Bernice Critzer, Mildred Toms, and Elizabeth Pendergast; and brothers, Robert "Bob" Thacker, Lester Peyton Thacker, and Harry Tate Thacker. He is survived by his son, Kenneth Thacker (Tammara); daughter, Cindy Thacker Fletcher (Steve); and his stepchildren, Thomas Nottingham (Lois), Quinton Nottingham (Elizabeth), and Mary Nottingham. Melvin was blessed with seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Very close to his heart were his 16 nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro, Va., on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at McDow Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Danny McAllister and the Rev. Billy Coffey will conduct the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Church of the Blue Ridge, Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Dept., 1100 Rockfish Valley Highway, Afton, VA 22920. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
