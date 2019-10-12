Sedrick M. Terry, 50, of Lynchburg, departed this life on Monday, September 23, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Marion P. Kelso; one brother, Chris Terry of New York; a sister, Arlene P. Elliot (Ronnie) of Concord, and a host of other family and friends. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
