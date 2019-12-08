Beverly Anne Terry, 87, of Bedford, was born again into eternal life on Thursday, December 5, 2019. The family would like to invite all who would like to come to her funeral at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A reception will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

