Deacon Willie Sherman Terrell Jr., 73, of Rustburg, departed this life on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Doris M. Terrell; two sons, Reginald Terrell (Sandy) and Craig Terrell; a sister, Helen T. Smith; one uncle, Rodger Herndon, and a host of other family and friends. A Celebration of his life will be held 2 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at New Free Spring Baptist Church with the Rev. Stuart Jones officiating and the Rev. Waddell Jones Jr. eulogist. His remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing
