George Richard "Ricky" Terrell, 57, of Roanoke, died on Friday, January 31, 2020. Ricky was born on March 21, 1962 in Lynchburg to the late Sidney Earl Terrell and the late Carole Turner Terrell. He served our great nation in the United States Navy and was a fine patriot. Ricky was also a huge fanatic of the Miami Dolphins and the Virginia Cavaliers. He treated all of his friends as if they were family and always knew how to make others laugh. He never ran out of stories for the kids to hear. His love for his family was strong and enduring. Even after his service to our country, he was always found helping his fellow veterans in need, always willing to share what little he may have had. He was quite the history and geography buff and for fun would always quiz his nieces and nephews on the state capitols. He is survived by his two sisters, Elizabeth "Pinky" Huffman (Johnny) and Terrie Phippins (Buck); his half-sister, Jeri Fletcher of King, N.C.; three nieces, Angel, Brooke, and Briana; two great-nieces; three great-nephews; and many other relatives and friends. A celebration of Ricky's life will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Private interment will take place at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 1990 Fordham Dr. Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28304. Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Terrell, George Richard "Ricky"
