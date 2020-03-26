Donnie Kent Taylor Sr. was born on April 19, 1947, to the late Charles Taylor Sr. and the late Beatrice Crawford Taylor of Lynchburg. Donnie entered into rest on Tuesday, March 22, 2020, at his home, with his son and sister by his side. Donnie, devoted son, father, family member and friend was born and raised in Lynchburg. Donnie graduated from Dunbar High School and from there he went to a historically Black College in Denmark, S.C., called Voorhees. He was drafted out of college and sent to Vietnam, where he served two years before returning back to the United States. Upon returning, Donnie worked as a Graphics Technician with R. R. Donnelley until his retirement. He was third oldest of eight siblings, five boys and three girls, James Taylor, Glenn Taylor, Myra Cobbs (John), Melva Taylor and Christopher Taylor. In addition to his parents, Donnie was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Taylor, Jr.; a sister, Marsha Taylor Tyree; three sisters-in-law, Janice, JoAnn and Carolyn; and two nephews, Sanchez and Michael. Donnie also leaves to honor his memories, his only son, D.J. Taylor (Katrina); five grandchildren, Tariq Howard, Donte Taylor, DaShea Taylor, D'zzure Taylor and Nasir Howard; four extended grandchildren, Taylor, Tobie, Caleb and Caylon; a brother-in-law, Gil Tyree; and a host of extended family and friends. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Forest Hill Cemetery. The cortege will assemble at 626 Winston Ridge Rd. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing.
