Loretta McCory Strong Taylor, formerly of Lynchburg, Va., departed this earthly life on Saturday, January 4, 2020, in Chicago, Ill. Services will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 26 E. 127th St., Chicago, Ill. James Funeral Service in charge of arrangements. Courtesy of Franklin-Hutcherson Funeral Home.
