George Rudel Taylor, 81, of Pamplin, died on Monday February 10, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Carol Brown Taylor. Born in Vera, Virginia, on January 10, 1939, he was a son of the late Mazie Franklin Taylor and Osborne Douglas (Bill) Taylor. He was a member of Appomattox Court House Presbyterian Church and from 1985 until 2004 he was the owner and operator of Process Piping and Welding. George loved fishing, hunting, remote control airplanes, and growing tomatoes. In addition to his wife, Carol, he is survived by daughters, Pamela T. Grizzard and husband, Kelton, of Goode, and Sharon Taylor and friend, Tony Ferguson, of Evergreen; a grandson, David K. Grizzard and wife, Tara; great-grandchildren, Karleigh, Harper, Bradleigh, and Collin, all of Goode; sister, Peggy T. Staples; brother, Albert F. Taylor and wife, June; niece, Linda Short and husband, Phillip; and nephews, Dudley Smith and Forrest Smith. He was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis T. Smith and husband, Eugene "Billy" and a brother-in-law, Gordon Staples. The family will receive friends at Robinson Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 6:30 until 8 p.m. Those wishing to make memorials please consider the American Cancer Society, c/o Sharon Mobley, P.O. Box 1084, Appomattox, VA 24522 or a charity of your choice. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
Taylor, George Rudel
