Elizabeth Jane Taylor, 86, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Born on August 8, 1933, in Nelson County, she was the daughter of the late John Russell Taylor and the late Flossie Lawhorne Taylor. Elizabeth retired from J.K. Spencer Construction Company and was a member of Gospel Community Church, formerly College Hill Baptist Church for 19 years. Her love for family extended not only to her immediate family but to her church family. Elizabeth also loved cooking, canning, and gardening. She was the most generous person and would help anyone in need. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Henry Adams and eight siblings, Walter Taylor, Clifford Taylor, Acey Taylor, Albert Taylor, Wiley Taylor, Loretta Roach, Randolph Taylor, and Donald Taylor. Elizabeth was survived by her brother, Henry Taylor; and numerous nieces and nephews. Elizabeth's family would like to thank her "stepson" David Adams for all the care and compassion he showed to Elizabeth during her illness. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Gospel Community Church, with Pastor Andrew Moroz officiating. Whitten Park Avenue Chapel is assisting the Taylor family (845-4521).
Taylor, Elizabeth Jane
To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.