Mrs. Cerile Taylor, age 79, of Gladys, passed away on April 15, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Hudson Bradley and Mrs. Alice Pannell Bradley. She was the wife of the late Mr. Larry L. Taylor. She was also preceded in death by her son, Ronnie E. Taylor; brothers, Sylvester and Ernest Bradley; and sisters, Estelle Bradley, Mary Sue Poe, Selene Irene Bradley, Rosetta Palmer, and Betty Jo Boyd. She is survived by four children, Arthur G. Taylor (Lisa) of White Plains, Md., Zenaide Z. Taylor (Phillip) of Ft. Washington, Md., Teresa Clements of Lynchburg, and Howard Moorman of Gladys; 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Georgia Clark of Gladys, and Brenda Burford (William) of Hinesville, Ga.; loving friends, Jerelene Younger, Connie Layne, Sheila Barbour, Marie Fitzgerald, Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Davis and James Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A private service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020. An opportunity for public viewing will begin on Thursday, April 23, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. Condolences and resolutions may be expressed at www.jeffressfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.

