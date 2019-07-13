On Monday, July 8, 2019, Anna Taylor departed her Earthly life. She was born in Erwin, Tennessee, on December 7, 1927, to "Henry" Arthur Saylor and Nola Buchanan Saylor. Her husband, Henry Taylor, and granddaughter, Cheryl Harding preceded her in death. Anna is survived by; three daughters, BJ Buchanan of Lynchburg, Barbara Newton of Keysville, and Norma Tuck (Bryan) of Cullen; three grandchildren, Heather Harding, Kris and John Taylor Tuck; five great-grandchildren, Tyler Hamlett, Katy Brooks, Anna Spotts and Harper and Kennedy Tuck, and a large cadre of close friends and relations. Anna was a bookkeeper for Ferguson Motor Company for many years and a faithful Member of Madisonville Presbyterian Church. She utilized her many talents, such as knitting, crocheting, quilting, basket weaving, and cooking by sharing what she made and by teaching her crafts to those who wanted to learn. Anna was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was affectionately known as "Grannie Annie" to two generations. She lived a life mirroring the Christian tenets she held so dear. Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Madisonville Presbyterian Church with lunch to follow in the Fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Gleaning for the World, 7539 Stage Road, Concord, VA 24538, website: gftw.org, Madisonville Presbyterian Church, or a charity of your choice.
