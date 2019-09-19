Kristen Marie Tascone, 49, of Lynchburg went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Born in Biloxi, Miss., September 11, 1970, she was the daughter of Connie Kellner Schuster and the late Howard Schuster. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 30 years, Thomas Tascone; four sons, Nikkolas Tascone and his wife, Cassie, Shayne Tascone, Benjamyn Tascone and his wife, Amanda, Joshua Tascone; and one daughter, Jessyka Tascone; five grandchildren, Tristan, Ilesia, Lilyanna, Rosalina and Alexandria; two brothers, Keith Schuster and his wife, Shima and Kregg Schuster and his wife, Kristin; and her beloved dog Kismet. Throughout her life, Kristen's first priority has always been her family, setting aside her dreams to raise and homeschool her children and support her husband. Her children describe her as the strongest person they ever knew. Once she was comfortable and her children were on the right path, she began to focus on her dreams. She earned her Master's Degree, with honors at Liberty University in Criminal Justice and paralegal studies. She then started her own business, Eagle Security and Investigations. She always dreamed of being a PI so she could help others. She was a member of Seven Hills Community Church where she served as church secretary and counselor. A service celebrating her life will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at West Lynchburg Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Lockhart officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service and following the service until 4:30 p.m. A graveside service will be conducted at Glenwood Cemetery in her hometown of Geneva, N.Y. Whitten Timberlake Chapel 434-239-0331 is serving the family. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
