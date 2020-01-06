Catherine L. Tanner, age 51, of Madison Heights, departed this life on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She is survived by her son, Contrez Graves; mother, Nell Tanner; three grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church (Peaksville). Interment will follow in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6 until 7 p.m. at the Bedford Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.

Service information

Jan 9
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 9, 2020
2:00PM
Antioch Baptist Church
7184 Wheats Valley Rd
Bedford, VA 24523
