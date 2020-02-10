Alfred Douglas Tanner "Apple Jack" Alfred Douglas Tanner "Apple Jack", of 708 Federal St., departed this life on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born on March 17, 1949, to the late Linberg and Bertha Doss. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Community Funeral Home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing.

