Mr. Wardell Taliaferro Sr. of Madison Heights, Va. born August 20, 1945 was called to glory on September 20, 2019. Home going service will be held 4p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Providence Church, 400 Oakley Ave. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Community Funeral Home directing
