Ruby Hammack Talbott, 96, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Lynchburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Louis Hunter Talbott Sr. Born on September 13, 1923, in Halifax County, she was the daughter of the late Dana Therian Hammack and the late Sarah Tolbert Hammack. Ruby was a retired private sitter for Olsten Health Care, and was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving and nurturing mother and grandmother, and will be missed greatly by this world. In addition to her husband and parents, Ruby was preceded in death by four children, Louis H. Talbott, Jr., Dana K. Talbott, Nancy T. Haygood and Charlotte T. Neighbors; and nine siblings, Elvige Hammack, Clyde Hammack, Maude Kelly, Nita Adams, Clara Puckett, Mildred Irby, James Hammack, Lawson Hammack and Monroe Hammack. Ruby is survived by four children, Curtis M. Talbott Sr. and his wife, Cindy, of Forest, Frances T. Dalton and her husband, Butch, of Madison Heights, Geraldine T. Burns and her husband, Len, of Lynchburg, and Charles Edwards and his wife, Michelle, of Huddleston; 16 grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren (including a special granddaughter, Brittany Campbell and her husband, Russ), great-great grandchildren, and other loving family members and friends. A graveside service will be conducted 1:30 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019, at Spring Hill Cemetery with Pastor Joseph Hill officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 12 until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenparkavenue.com. Whitten Park Avenue Chapel is serving the family, (434) 845-4521.
