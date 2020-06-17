August 15, 1938 - June 14, 2020 Delma Elizabeth Clay Talbott, 81, of 139 Meadow Court, Lynchburg, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Guggenheimer Health & Rehab. She was the wife of the late Frank Garnett Talbott Sr. She was born August 15, 1938, in Brookneal, a daughter of the late Morton Edward Clay and Mary Oakes Clay. She attended Tree of Life Ministries and was a homemaker. She is survived by one son, Frank Garnett Talbott Jr. of Lynchburg; one granddaughter, Christina Gormus; two great granddaughters, Annie Allen and Carley Griffin; and three great-great grandchildren, Colson, Timmy and Hope. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Carolyn Faye Talbott; three brothers, Morton Lee Clay, Charlie Clay and Burley Clay; and two sisters, Lucy Eades and Nelly Akers. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by the Rev. Mike Dodson with interment to follow at Cumbie Memorial Cemetery, Rustburg. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., on Thursday at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family. Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service 809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517
