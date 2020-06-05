September 3, 1951 - May 27, 2020 Clarence Edward Tabb Jr., 68, of Roseland, departed this life on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home. Born in Amherst, on September 3, 1951, he was a son of the late Clarence Edward Tabb Sr. and Mary Ruth Toliver Tabb. Clarence had a love for nature and animals, especially his beloved horse, Mayflower. He was a great man with a big heart, always willing to help another. God also blessed him with the ability to do most anything he tried, whether he was repairing cars, cutting wood, driving a bus or plumbing. However, his greatest job was that of a loving father and grandfather. He leaves to cherish his memories, his sons, Clarence Edward Tabb III (Amanda), Jermey Antonio Tabb, and Loucas Lorenzo Tabb, all of Tye River; daughter, Laushella Arline Tabb of Roseland; the mother of his children, Gloria Ann Tabb; sister, Minnie Pearl Chapman (Darrell) of West Virginia; grandchildren, Damian Tabb, Matthew Tabb, Jazmine Tabb, Aliqua Awkard, Aveon Tabb, Amar Tabb, Amire Howard, Amil Howard, Alaiya Howard, Alaiysia Howard, Aaliyah Fleming, Jaelin Fleming, Aleasha Tabb, Loucas Tabb Jr., and Camden Tabb; great-grandson, Zaiyne Giles; numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of other loving relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Sampson Tabb, and a sister, Mildred Hill. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, in the Hill Family Cemetery, 3050 Tye River Rd., Amherst, by the Rev. Herb Woodson. Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box 10, Roseland, VA 22967
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.