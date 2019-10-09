Charles Frederick Swepston, 71, of Lynchburg, died on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was the husband of Rosilyn Gunter Swepston for 23 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Suzanne Fetters (husband, Bob), Elijah Swepston, Kayne Foutz (wife, Holly), Nathan Foutz (wife, Tammie), Jesse Foutz (wife, Alyssa), Sara Foutz-Harlor (husband, Brian); grandchildren, Nikki, Jessica, Bobby, Taylor, Maddie, Gavin, Olivia, Brooklyn and Grayson; great-grandson, David; brother-in-law, Thomas; and nephews, Ryan and Nicholas. He was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Swepston; mother, Glenna Swepston; and a son, Chad Swepston. Charles voluntarily joined USMC in 1966 and proudly served four years, including two tours in Vietnam. A purple heart recipient and junior college graduate, he selflessly served as a crisis counselor for 25 years. He worked through his retirement at COVER as resident expert in PTSD counseling. Charles joined Rivermont Baptist Church in 1998 and faithfully served as a deacon and substance abuse leader in Celebrate Recovery. He continued to serve and supply food at the Connecting Point until the day he went Home. Charles' hobbies included his passion for hiking mountains, working outdoors and his "glorious" bike rides on the parkway. Charles loved to read and engage in purposeful conversation. He loved to share his testimony with those in unfortunate circumstances and would go out of his way to help anyone he could. His life was a beautiful example of our Lord Jesus Christ in that he had a deep understanding of human nature and showed Grace and Mercy to all he met. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends, though we celebrate his place among the saints with his Savior and Lord Jesus. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 2 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Gospel Community Church Rivermont. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Gospel Community Church Rivermont with Pastor Andrew Moroz officiating. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
