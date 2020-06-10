Nora "Vernell" Elliott Sweeney, 87, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born on February 16, 1933 in Mecklenburg County, VA to the late Matt H. Elliott and Myrtle Williams Elliott. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Linwood H. Elliott, Marshall C. Elliott; and a sister, Zereda Yancey. She is survived by her loving husband of, 60 years, Paul Edward Sweeney Jr. In addition to her husband she is survived by a son Paul Edward Sweeney III, (Stacy); daughter, Sharon S. VonGemmingen (Richard); two brothers, Clinton W. Elliott and Dallas W. Elliott; two sisters, Lillie Mae Blackwell (Wayne), and Aloys Reese; one granddaughter, Julie A. VonGemmingen. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was a faithful member of Flat Creek Baptist Church. Vernell enjoyed needlepoint, crafts, and gardening. She worked and retired after 30 years from Framatome Inc. She will lie in repose on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Tharp Funeral Home. A funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Interment to follow at Virginia Memorial Park, Forest, VA 24551. In lieu of flowers please offer contributions to the local Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

