Alice Hubbard Sweeney, 96, of Lynchburg, died on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Born on February 26, 1923, in Campbell County, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Board Hubbard and Annie Chapman Hubbard and was the loving wife of William Preston Sweeney for over 60 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Elizabeth Hubbard and three brothers, Fred, Frank and Ainslie Hubbard. Alice attended primary school in Campbell County and graduated from Rustburg High School. She was a student at Lynchburg General Hospital and also attended Phillips Business College. She was employed at Radford Memorial Hospital in Franklin, Va. Alice was a member of the UDC, the DAR, and the Women's Club. Alice is survived by her husband, two children, Martha S. Packett and husband, Leo and Alfred P. Sweeney and wife, Debra; three grandchildren, Kelly Sweeney, Amy Packett, and William Sweeney and wife, Lauren; three great-grandchildren, Mikayla Morris, Heath Kliewer, and Ivy Kliewer; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Alice's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, act.alz.org. Services will be private. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
