Frances Carroll Swart, 97, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. Frances was born in Concord, Va. on Sunday. September 10, 1922. She was the daughter and only child of the late James Hammett Carroll and Vivian Torrence Carroll. She was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church and retired from Nationwide Insurance Company and a long-time volunteer for Meals on Wheels, the Daily Bread and the Salvation Army. Frances was the wife of the late Elzy Carlton "Bill" Swart Jr., surviving are a number of cousins including Kenneth Thompson and Linda Hale. A graveside service will be held at Springhill Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider the Salvation Army or the Daily Bread. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Frances Swart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries